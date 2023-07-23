Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters brought their love of Olive Garden to the Eras Tour.

“We got something new for you, I hope that’s alright,” Swift, 33, quipped during her Saturday, July 22, concert in Seattle, per social media footage, as she launched into the opening verse of “No Body, No Crime” alongside Haim.

The Grammy winner previously enlisted the three sisters — Danielle, Alana and Este Haim — to join her on the track, which appeared on her LP Evermore. Saturday’s show marked the first time that Swift played “No Body, No Crime” on the Eras Tour — and the first concert that Haim served as her opening act. During Swift’s Evermore section of the concert, she swapped her usual rendition of “’Tis the Damn Season” for “No Body, No Crime.”

During the surprise duet, Swift stunned in a sparkling, brown gown while Haim opted for matching black looks. The sisters brought the edge in their leather pants and coordinating crop tops.

Swift and Haim have been fast friends for years, even serving as the opening act on her 1989 live tour and appearing in her music video for “Bejeweled.”

“Seeing how hard she works is insane,” Danielle, 34, gushed about her bond with Swift in the band’s June Elle UK cover story, before Este, 37, chimed in that Swift “never complains” about her busy schedule.

“She’s the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend. She loves what she does,” Este noted at the time. “We’d play a show and she would just want to hang out after.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Haim will serve as Swift’s opening act for most of her West Coast Eras Tour dates, beginning with Saturday’s concert at Lumen Field.

“First time being the 8th wonder of the world (the Eras Tour),” the band captioned a TikTok video hours before the concert kicked off, in which they walked into the stadium for the first time. They twirled around the arena as Brent Morgan’s cover of “What Dreams Are Made Of” played in the background. (The song was originally sung by Hilary Duff in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.)

Swift’s duet with Haim was not her only Saturday surprise, she also added “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Everything Has Changed” to her rotating acoustic section of the setlist.

“I wrote this with one of my really great friends who is not here,” Swift gushed while introducing “Everything Has Changed,” referring to the song’s duet partner, Ed Sheeran. “It’s not a joke.”

Sheeran, 32, is currently on his own concert tour, titled the Mathematics Tour, and performed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday.