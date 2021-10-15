Mindy Kaling’s motherhood journey! While the actress doesn’t show her children’s faces via social media, she has given glimpses of the little ones over the years.

The Office alum welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017, waiting until November of the following year to show her Instagram followers a photo of her baby girl.

The Massachusetts native explained to The New York Times in 2019 why she has not revealed Katherine’s paternity, saying, “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

The Emmy nominee has, however, shared the identity of her daughter’s godfather, B.J. Novak. The former costars dated on and off from 2004 to 2007 and have remained close friends post-split.

“He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” Kaling exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”

In October 2020, the Why Not Me? author told Stephen Colbert that she had secretly welcomed a baby boy named Spencer one month prior.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling said at the time during a Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true!”

Being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic was “a real gift,” the comedian told Access in August of the following year. “I felt really scrutinized during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under … cover.”

Spencer “adores” his big sister, she told the outlet. “All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her.”

The toddler’s nickname is Spike, which the Mindy Project alum revealed while celebrating his 1st birthday in September 2021.

“My daughter, Kit, is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy,” Kaling gushed via Instagram at the time. “If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you. I had Spencer during COVID, and it was a strange, isolated time, but the instant I saw him, I knew he would make everything better. And he did!”

Keep scrolling to see the Never Have I Ever creator sharing photos of her daughter and son over the years, from matching moments to birthday parties.