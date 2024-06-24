Mindy Kaling has a lot to celebrate on her 45th birthday — including her new baby!

The actress revealed on Monday, June 24, that she quietly welcomed her third baby earlier this year. “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” Kaling wrote via her Instagram. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.”

The Mindy Project alum gushed: “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

Kaling added that she is “so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline.” She concluded by thanking her fans for “all the birthday wishes.”

The actress and producer shared a photo of her eldest children, daughter Katherine and son Spencer, kissing their baby sister while enjoying a summer day.

She also shared a photo from her pregnancy, which showed her glowing in a beige dress with orange flowers as she showed off her baby bump.

The third picture showed Kaling at the hospital preparing to give birth as her oldest kids sat on her bed.

Kaling has a history of keeping her pregnancies under wraps dating back to the arrival of daughter Katherine in December 2017. The Office alum didn’t confirm her first pregnancy until August 2017 and waited until the following fall to share any photos on social media.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling said in a Sunday Today interview with Willie Geist before becoming a parent. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

She exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 what it is like being a single parent. “I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women,” Kaling shared. “I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. … It is what it is!”

Kaling revealed seven months later that she leans on her best friend B.J. Novak, who is Katherine’s godfather, for support.

“He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” she exclusively told Us in December 2019. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”

Related: Mindy Kaling's Rare Family Photos With Her Children Mindy Kaling doesn’t show her children’s faces via social media, but she has given glimpses of the little ones over the years. The Office alum welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017, waiting until November of the following year to show her Instagram followers a photo of her baby girl. The Massachusetts native explained to The […]

Kaling, who has kept her kids’ paternity private, was able to hide her second pregnancy from the public even longer. She announced her son Spencer’s birth in October after giving birth one month prior.

When it comes to her third pregnancy, Kaling attended several events but managed to conceal her baby bump. The actress cohosted a Diwali Celebration with Lion Pose and Dagne Dover in Culver City, California, in November 2023 — wearing a black gown with a feather peplum around her waist that kept her belly from being detected.

Kaling once again wore all black in December 2023 when she attended the ChainFEST Gourmet Chain Food Festival VIP Night in Los Angeles.

Three months after giving birth to Anne, Kaling stunned at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Her beige gown by Gaurav Gupta, featured a cinched-in-waist and sculptural fabric — but didn’t give away any hint that Kaling had recently been pregnant.