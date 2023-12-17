Mindy Kaling is offering a rare glimpse of her daughter Katherine (nicknamed Kit) in celebration of her 6th birthday.

“How are you 6 years old, Kit?!” Kaling, 44, began her post via Instagram on Saturday, December 16. “I remember when you were a newborn and I took you home from Cedars and you looked at me like ‘Does this lady even know what she’s doing?’ And I didn’t!”

She continued: “But now you’re 6 and every single day you bring me so much joy. Like most recently now you love shout-singing @aliciakeys ‘THIS. GIRL. IS. ON. FIYYYAAHHH!!’ You are on fire. I love you.”

Alongside several snaps of Kit enjoying a day at Disneyland alongside her brother Spencer, 3, Kaling shared an adorable audio clip of her daughter passionately singing to Alicia Keys’ hit song “Girl on Fire.” Kaling also posted the clip to her Instagram Story, writing: “Kit channeling her inner @aliciakeys.”

“Oh yes!! Sing it Kit! We love you!” pal Reese Witherspoon commented on the post.

The Office alum welcomed her daughter in December 2017 and has yet to confirm Kit’s paternity. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she explained to The New York Times in 2019. (Kaling has also not publicly confirmed her son’s father’s identity.)

Despite being close-lipped about her children’s father, The Sex Lives of College Girls creator has revealed that their godfather is B.J. Novak. (The former costars dated on and off from 2004 to 2007 and have been close friends since calling it quits.)

“H​​e comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” Kaling exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”

While Kaling has always wanted to be a mom, she recently opened up about how her mother’s death pushed her to have kids.

“I feel blessed because equal to my desire to find a man, I wanted to have children,” Kaling said on the iHeartPodcast podcast “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” in September. “And that intensified when my mother died. I didn’t want to be on my deathbed … and not have anybody around my bed. I want there to be kids and I want there to be grandkids.”