



Helping hand! B.J. Novak has a special bond with Mindy Kaling’s 23-month-old daughter, Katherine, and often babysits her.

“He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 12, while promoting Target’s New York City “Wonderland” pop-up, which is open to the public from Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out. … He’s great.”

On top of that, Kaling’s former Office costar, also 40, is going to attend the toddler’s 2nd birthday party. “I’m going to leave and say I have to go to work and then B.J.’s going to say, ‘And now special friend Elmo is going to arrive,’” the Emmy nominee explained. “I’m going to dress up as Elmo. I have a costume that I ordered from China. I’m going to come in and dance to a couple of songs with her.”

Kaling went on to say that the actor is “coming over for Christmas this year,” while she usually spends Thanksgiving with former Mindy Project costar Ike Barinholtz and his family. Her daughter has playdates with the MADtv alums’ three kids, he told Us exclusively in May.

“They write a comedy show together,” Barinholtz, 42, joked at the time. “The material sucks. They can’t even talk. The show’s bad. We are doing eight episodes of Netflix, we’re just going to see what happens.”

The Illinois native added that it is “a joy” to watch his friend raise Katherine. “Mindy’s always been able to handle a ton,” he gushed. “I remember when we’d be in the writers’ room, she’d be like, ‘I have to go to a wardrobe fitting,’ and then she’d call and be like, ‘Hey, one thing about that joke.’ … She’s like a polymath. It’s amazing.”

The Why Not Me? author welcomed her baby girl in December 2017 and has yet to reveal Katherine’s paternity. She explained the reasoning behind this decision in June. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” the Late Night star told The New York Times.

Kaling is always looking for “family-friendly” places to hang out with her toddler in NYC, she told Us on Thursday — which is why she loves Target’s “Wonderland” pop-up, featuring gaming spaces, toy shops and hands-on activities. “This is amazing for my daughter,” she told Us. “I can’t wait to take her.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo