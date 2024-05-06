Mindy Kaling showed up at the 2024 Met Gala in one of her most memorable looks yet.

The 44-year-old actress graced the Monday, May 6, red carpet in New York City wearing a beige gown by Gaurav Gupta. The dramatic dress featured a cinched-in waist, sweetheart neckline and sculptural fabric that ballooned out at her sides and behind her back before falling behind her in an elegant train.

Kaling wore her shoulder-length hair down with her ends flipped upwards. She sported dark eye makeup for the occasion and topped the look off with dark brown lipstick.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time.” Based on Kaling’s description of her dress, she followed the theme to a tee.

Related: Red Carpet Queen! See Mindy Kaling’s Fierce Fashion Evolution: Pics Mindy Kaling is more than a comedic actress. Through the years, the TV writer has garnered a reputation as a red carpet pro. The Massachusetts native — whose real name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam — first wiggled her way into our hearts in 2005 when she was cast as Kelly Kapoor in The Office. In […]

“This gown has a name,” she told Vogue in a red carpet interview. “It’s called the melting flower of time. You can see that it looks like a flower that was once blossoming.”

This was Kaling’s ninth Met Gala. The first time she attended the event was in 2013, where she wore a custom Lela Rose dress.

In a September 2022 conversation with Meghan Markle on her “Archetypes” podcast, Kaling revealed that she suffered from imposter syndrome during her first appearance.

“I did feel, like, fraudulent the first year I went. You don’t know the secret things you’re supposed to do, when I went I was staying downtown with a friend,” Kaling told Markle, 42.

She continued, “I didn’t know you were supposed to stay uptown near the Met. You’re supposed to get in a standing van so your dress didn’t wrinkle. I was just in a cab, in my dress, sitting in the backseat of a car, you know, driving for 45 minutes.”