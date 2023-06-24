Mindy Kaling is more than a comedic actress. Through the years, the TV writer has garnered a reputation as a red carpet pro.

The Massachusetts native — whose real name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam — first wiggled her way into our hearts in 2005 when she was cast as Kelly Kapoor in The Office. In the sitcom, she starred as the sassy customer service representative, who had a passion for fashion.

The Mindy Project star has a love for style off screen, too. In a 2016 interview with Hello Giggles, Kaling revealed that “working on The Office changed [her] style.” She explained, “I love running very slowly, it’s like my version of therapy. Once I started on The Office, I would be jogging and sometimes people would say, ‘Hey! Kelly from The Office,’” which made her want to buy “chic gym clothes.”

Aside from workout gear, the Inside Out voice actress dazzles fans in gowns, too. At the 2023 Met Gala, Kaling had Us swooning in a Simkhai dress — which showed off her weight loss transformation. The Ocean’s 8 actress sparkled in a white ensemble featuring a strapless neckline, glitzy skirt and floral bodice. To top the look off, she sported diamond jewelry, long eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow, glossy lips and a timeless updo. (She opened up about her wellness journey in an April 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying I eat what I like to eat … I just eat less of it.”)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Another standout look from the Never Have I Ever creator came at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards in February 2023. Kaling rocked a custom Monique Lhuillier dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and mermaid fit. The A Wrinkle in Time star teamed the getup with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and a diamond choker. Her brunette tresses were parted down the side and worn in loose waves. That night, she received the Norman Lear Achievement award for her work producing shows including The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Office, Never Have I Ever and Velma.

One of Kaling’s most talked about looks came at the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion’s biggest night, the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? author beamed in a lavender ​​Prabal Gurung design. The gorgeous frock included a plunging neckline, flowy skirt, thigh-high slit, 3-D floral embellishments on her straps with fabric attached that cascaded down her back. She teamed the outfit with her hair in bob, pink eyeshadow, luscious lashes, rosy cheeks and velour lips.

We’re taking a look back at Kaling’s most memorable red carpet moments. Keep scrolling to see these looks and more!