Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Back in session! HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls was renewed for a third season in December 2022.

The teen-comedy drama — cocreated by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble — follows college roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) on their adventures at the fictional Essex College in Vermont.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max, in a statement announcing the third installment. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

The series — dubbed a “modern day Friends” by The Guardian in January 2023 — premiered in November 2021. Kaling and Noble conducted field research before beginning the project, visiting universities across the East Coast and interviewing students about their views on sex.

“There’s just such a different perception of what a sex life is to an 18, 19, 20-year-old girl now in an extraordinary way. We want[ed] our show to be in that realm of sex positivity,” Noble told Bustle in November 2021.

Kaling added that she wanted the series to depict sex as being both fun and awkward at times.

“It’s not the successful sex lives of college girls,” the Office alum explained. “But I think the reason why it wasn’t just the romantic lives of college girls is that they come to college and … yeah, they want to have a sexual awakening.”

Season 2 saw the SLOCG foursome enduring bumps in the road in their friendships with one another. In December 2022, Noble told Variety that the question of sophomore year living arrangements will loom large in season 3.

“We dangle this idea of — who’s going to room together in second year?” he told the outlet. “For me, that was always the most fascinating part of college. It’s literally announcing a test. It’s saying, ‘Hey, you all lived together. Do you like each other enough to live together again?’ I remember being in the meeting when it happened and looking around like, ‘Oh, my God, are we going to answer in front of everyone and say we want to live with these people?’”

