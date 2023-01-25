Proud mama? Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ son Charlie Hall is following in her acting footsteps on Sex Lives of College Girls — and she’s watched his “very racy” appearances.

“Yes, it’s a very racy show,” the 62-year-old Seinfeld alum said on the Tuesday, January 24, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her 25-year-old son’s latest acting gig. “I did watch the show and I think he was, you know, really great. He was adorable. He was f—king some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite.”

Hall — whom Louis-Dreyfus shares with husband Brad Hall, alongside son Henry, 30 — made his SLOCG debut in season 2 as Andrew. Charlie’s character plays the academic rival of Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott). While the twosome butted heads in their biology class, they soon developed a steamy connection outside of class.

“It makes you feel good about teaching him how to read, right?” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped on Tuesday, to which Louis-Dreyfus said, “Totally” with a laugh.

The HBO Max series — helmed by Mindy Kaling — stars Pauline Chalamet, Renee Rapp, Amrit Kaur and Scott, 25, as college roommates navigating new relationships and academics. Season 2 of SCLOG, which premiered in November 2022, introduced viewers to Charlie’s Andrew.

“I auditioned for a different part and they liked me, but didn’t think I was right for that one. So, they were like, ‘Hey, what about this part of Andrew?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do anything. This show’s awesome and you’re awesome. Just tell me where to go and where to stand and I’ll try not to f—k it up,’” the former basketball player told W magazine in a December 2022 profile. “It was actually a total pivot into this kind of dick, douchey role, which was super fun.”

He continued at the time: “The role was pretty foreign to me in terms of personality. He’s very intense and academically inclined. Not that I wasn’t academically inclined, but I was never incredibly serious about it to the point where I would get mad at a classmate. … They sort of flip the sitcom idea of that revolving door [of love interests]. They flip the genders there, which is so much fun. And I’m honored to be part of that revolving door.”

While Andrew and Whitney ultimately went their separate ways by the end of season 2, Louis-Dreyfus was proud of her son’s acting experience.

“It means that my children now really respect what I do for a living,” the Thunderbolts star previously gushed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “He’s really digging being an actor and he’s really good. Good on him.”