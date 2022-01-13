Two of a kind. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall made names for themselves by making people laugh, and their inclination for humor is likely a key factor in the success of their four-decade relationship.

The Seinfeld alum and the former “Weekend Update” anchor met in college in the 1980s. As both of their careers took off, they remained on parallel paths, landing jobs at Saturday Night Live.

“He was gorgeous. He looked like Björn Borg or something,” Louis-Dreyfus told The New Yorker in December 2018 of her husband. “I remember thinking early on that this was the guy for me, but I didn’t dare tell anyone, for fear they would say, ‘That’s ridiculous. You’re so young — you don’t know what you’re talking about.’ So I kept that little secret close to my heart.”

The couple ultimately made things official in 1987, and in the 1990s, they became parents of sons Henry and Charlie.

Hall attempted to explain the secret to their lasting marriage to The New Yorker. “The lucky thing is that Julia’s never been that interested in,” he began before she jokingly interjected, “Other men?”

The Single Guy creator then deadpanned, “In other men. She’s cheated so little. … I mean, comparatively.” On a more serious note, he later noted that Louis-Dreyfus has “never been interested in the trappings” of Hollywood.

The duo’s relationship weathered a trying time after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017. However, Hall stayed by her side throughout her illness and continued to support her when she returned to the set of Veep.

“She was really happy to get back to work — she loves that, and the show and the character,” the director exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019. “It’s a real family, this show.”

While Hall was ready for Veep to end in 2019, he understood Louis-Dreyfus’ attachment to the gig. “Well, I get my wife back!” he noted. “But it’s such a once-in-a-lifetime thing for Jules, so I’m totally thrilled. But yeah, it’s bittersweet.”

As for what the twosome planned to do once she wrapped the show, the writer quipped that they needed to get to know each other again. “It’s been about six years, and I remember her from then and she was great!” he joked. “So I’m assuming she hasn’t changed very much.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Louis-Dreyfus and Hall’s relationship timeline through the years.