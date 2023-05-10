Mindy Kaling has a new title: designer. The TV mogul unveiled a new collection with Andie Swim.

“I bet you didn’t know my side hustle was swimsuit design,” Kaling, 43, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, alongside a photo that captured her in a sunny yellow one-piece. “I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection in collaboration with Andie! I designed new limited-edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you’re, like, trying to be chill).”

She continued: “I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection — available in sizes XS to XXXL. Enjoy!”

In a press release also shared on Wednesday, the Office alum praised her new venture as being “empowering, bold and fun.”

“I have been a fan of Andie Swim for years, drawn to their authenticity as a brand, their sense of humor and of course the fit of their suits,” Kaling shared. “For that reason, I jumped at the chance to worth with Andie … I wanted the collection to be empowering, full of pieces that make you look and feel amazing.”

The vibrant line offers figure-flattering pieces in hues like red, blue, mint, green and more. In addition to one-pieces, Kaling’s collection includes two-piece sets that come with bottoms that are sure to complement any body. The capsule, which ranges in price from $52 to $128, also features shorts, dresses and beachy sarongs.

Andie Swim’s founder and CEO Melanie Travis gushed over Kaling in the press release, sharing, “We’re beyond thrilled to partner with Mindy … [Her] unique perspective on style and color, coupled with her passion for empowering women made this collaboration so much fun.”

Travis explained that Kaling provided “valuable input” on “silhouettes the she has both loved and disliked over the years, ultimately enabling us to craft a collection that we’re all obsessed with.”

On the website, Kaling can be seen modeling the drop, showing off her fit figure in a sexy black one-piece as well as a textured bikini and a light blue mini dress.

Kaling’s new project comes amid her recent weight loss transformation. The Never Have I Ever creator has been candid about her wellness journey through the years, telling Entertainment Tonight in April that she isn’t on a “restrictive diet.”

“I eat what I like to eat,” Kaling shared. “I just eat less of it. I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

