Holiday love! Mindy Kaling celebrated Thanksgiving with the two people she admires most: her 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, and 14-month-old son, Spencer.

The Mindy Project alum, 42, took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 25, to share a special message with her followers, alongside a rare photo of her little ones.

“What I’m grateful for this year,” she captioned a sweet snapshot of her kids on the beach at sunset. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. ❤️.”

The family photo featured her son in a stroller staring out at the sea as his big sister appears to be pushing him on the sand.

The post got a lot of heart emojis in the comments, including Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan and Mindy Project costar Beth Grant, who gushed, “ Beautiful, beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kaling rarely offers a glimpse of her kids on social media. The Office alum welcomed Katherine in December 2017 — but waited until November of the following year to show her Instagram followers a photo of her baby girl.

The Massachusetts native didn’t even reveal she was pregnant with her second child until October 2020 — one month after she had given birth to Spencer. “I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange,” she joked during an episode of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true!”

Kaling has talked about the pressure that came with her first pregnancy. “I felt really scrutinized,” she told Access in August, which is why she chose to keep the news of her baby bump to herself. “It was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under … cover,” she said.

While it wasn’t all that hard to keep her second pregnancy under wraps during the coronavirus pandemic, she admitted via Instagram in September that it was “a strange, isolated time, but the instant I saw him, I knew he would make everything better,” she wrote at the time. “And he did!”

However, in recent months, the Ocean’s 8 actress has shared more photos of her kids via her social media. “Sometimes being a mom is just agreeing to watch Cars again with your daughter,” she wrote via Instagram in May alongside a shot of daughter Kit staring at Lightning McQueen on the TV screen.

In September, the Sex Lives of College Girls creator posted a shot of her son on his first birthday — and shared an update on the bond between her kiddies. “My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy,” she wrote via Instagram.

Kaling has made it clear that she will continue to protect her kids from the spotlight. In 2019, when The New York Times asked the Morning Show actress why she hadn’t shared the identity of Katherine’s father, she said, “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”