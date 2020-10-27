Cute cottages! Scott Disick, LeBron James and more celebrity parents have hooked their kids up with extravagant backyard playhouses.

The Flip It Like Disick star built a house for his and his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — worth “upwards of $100,000” in August 2019. The New York native described his inspiration in an episode of his E! show.

“One of the things that drew me to this hotel in Baja was all the different woods that were being used in one,” the Talentless creator explained at the time. “I want to basically do this same thing in this playhouse in the backyard.”

Disick couldn’t have been “happier” with how the playhouse turned out, gushing, “The ipe wood is perfect. The recess lighting over the little windows in the loft space is really cool. Honestly, it’s pretty amazing altogether.”

The following month, Kardashian gave Architectural Digest a tour of the structure. “Scott had showed me a bunch of photos of inspiration and we kind of picked the one that we liked the best and we thought would complement my house the best,” the Poosh creator said in September 2019. “We even let the kids chime in a bit and give some of their opinions about some of the details. I think they helped pick the wood. I love that it’s modern and sophisticated but still really warm.”

As for James, the professional basketball player gave his and Savannah Brinson’s youngest daughter, Zhuri, a massive playhouse ahead of her 6th birthday in October 2020.

“This little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” the athlete joked on his Instagram Story at the time. “Are you doing school from your crib? How y’all house look just like the big house? … That’s hilarious.”

The I Promise author panned over the little one’s kitchen and purple couch, then proceeded to laugh while she cleaned up after him.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids with playhouses, from Drew Barrymore’s daughters Olive and Frankie to Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.