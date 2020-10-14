Surprise! LeBron James presented his 5-year-old daughter, Zhuri, with a massive playhouse ahead of her 6th birthday.
“So this is outside the house and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” the professional basketball player, 35, said on his Tuesday, October 13, Instagram Story. “Are you doing school from your crib? How y’all house look just like the big house? Are you on a little break from school? That’s hilarious.”
The athlete panned over his backyard to show Zhuri’s mini version of her family’s home. The Ohio native went on to show the interior, from the purple couch to the kitchen table.
When the Los Angeles Lakers player took a seat, his daughter immediately grabbed a towel and wiped at the tile. “Oh, my bad. I got your floor dirty?” James asked from behind the camera.
The Olympian, who is also the father of Bronny, 16, and Bryce, 13, ended the morning with “breakfast with [his] champion during her school break.”
It’s been a big week for James, whose team won the NBA Finals on Monday, October 12. While the season played out amid the coronavirus pandemic, the I Promise author couldn’t see his children.
“There’s literally nothing for them to do here,” James told reporters of the NBA bubble last month. “It’s not a kid-friendly place. My kids are too adventurous and they love to do so much stuff. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside, come back in, go outside, come back in. They can stay in L.A. They’re great.”
Since players could only invite a single guest to each game, only his wife, Savannah Brinson, attended matches.
“It hasn’t changed for me,” James explained in September. “It’s definitely always great to see familiar faces, people that you know that have been there on the grind with you throughout postseason runs as well. But just having some of our family here and having some of our Laker personnel in the front office and things of that nature, it’s great for us.”
Keep scrolling to see his youngest daughter’s epic playhouse.