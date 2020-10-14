Surprise! LeBron James presented his 5-year-old daughter, Zhuri, with a massive playhouse ahead of her 6th birthday.

“So this is outside the house and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house,” the professional basketball player, 35, said on his Tuesday, October 13, Instagram Story. “Are you doing school from your crib? How y’all house look just like the big house? Are you on a little break from school? That’s hilarious.”

The athlete panned over his backyard to show Zhuri’s mini version of her family’s home. The Ohio native went on to show the interior, from the purple couch to the kitchen table.

When the Los Angeles Lakers player took a seat, his daughter immediately grabbed a towel and wiped at the tile. “Oh, my bad. I got your floor dirty?” James asked from behind the camera.

The Olympian, who is also the father of Bronny, 16, and Bryce, 13, ended the morning with “breakfast with [his] champion during her school break.”