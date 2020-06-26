Mother-daughter moment! Mindy Kaling held her daughter Katherine’s hand while celebrating her 41st birthday on Thursday, June 25.

“A very special birthday morning breakfast,” the actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her 2-year-old the day after her Wednesday, June 24, birthday. The little one wore a pink outfit with a matching bow, while her mom rocked a blue dress.

The Emmy nominee welcomed her baby girl in December 2017 and has yet to address the toddler’s paternity. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” the Office alum explained to The New York Times in June 2019.

The previous month, Kaling exclusively told Us Weekly about the “help” she has while balancing her child and her career.

“I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women,” the Massachusetts native told Us in May 2019. “I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. … It is what it is!”

The Why Not Me? author added, “If I can set that example for her to work hard like I did, I think I’d be happy. I work incredibly hard. It’s like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work more hard than I play hard. And so I think that’s not bad. I think that I have never gotten anything easily and that’s OK!”

Reese Witherspoon has given her “really priceless advice” about working motherhood, Kaling exclusively gushed to Us in December 2019. “If I’m tentative about making a big life decision or professional decision, she’s really carpe diem,” the Mindy Project alum revealed. “She’s like, ‘Just do it and don’t worry about it.'”

As for her former costar B.J. Novak, the actor, 40, has been “great” to Kaling and his goddaughter. “He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” she told Us at the time. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out.”