Karlie Kloss was spotted supporting former BFF Taylor Swift at her final Eras Tour performance in Los Angeles.

Fans caught Kloss, 31, taking her seat in SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, but she didn’t join fellow celebs in the VIP tent. Instead, Kloss was seen in the bleachers. Footage shared via social media zoomed in on the model sitting among hoards of Swifties dressed up for the big night.

Kloss didn’t appear to plan an outfit according to a specific era, like many concertgoers have been throughout the tour. She rocked a white vest and wide-legged jeans, which she paired with black Adidas sneakers.

While Kloss has yet to share her own snaps from the concert, the end of Swift’s first leg of tour was a star-studded affair. Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, Adam Sandler, Halsey, Sydney Sweeney and more were seen filing into the stadium on Wednesday night — and some even traded friendship bracelets with fans.

Swift, 33, marked her sixth L.A. show with a special announcement. After weeks of clues, the pop star finally confirmed that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on the way. She even debuted new blue outfits on stage as her last Easter eggs.

“Here we are, the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day,” she teased during the show. “You might have noticed there are different outfits in the show. There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really long time and I think instead of just telling you about it I’ll just show you.”

Swift pointed to the screen behind her as the album cover for her fourth rerecording appeared. The reveal came during the acoustic portion of her set, and Swift surprised fans with a rendition of the 1989 bonus track “New Romantics.” Up until that point, it was the only 1989 song that had not been performed on the Eras Tour.

Swift released 1989 — her major departure from her country roots — in October 2014 at the height of her friendship with Kloss. While touring the pop album, Swift was often joined by her “squad” of close pals on stage, from Kloss and Selena Gomez to Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid.

Kloss was featured in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video, but fans later began to wonder whether the twosome had a falling out when Kloss’ name was left off of a shirt Swift wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. A source shut down feud rumors in 2017, exclusively telling Us Weekly that the pair were “still very much good friends.”

Over the years, however, Swift and Kloss were spotted together less frequently. Devoted Swifties have long parsed her lyrics for hints of what might have happened between the formerly inseparable duo, with theories that the Evermore songs “Gold Rush” and “It’s Time to Go” might be inspired by Kloss.

In January 2021, Swift seemingly put speculation about the bonus track to rest while describing its meaning. “‘It’s time to go’ is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?” she wrote via Instagram at the time while announcing the deluxe version of the 2020 album.

Neither Swift nor Kloss have directly addressed the status of their friendship, but some fans think the latter’s connection to Scooter Braun is what may have drove a wedge between them. Kloss and Braun, 42, vacationed together in 2019 amid Swift’s masters drama.