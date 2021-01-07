Dropping hints? Taylor Swift is no stranger to calling out famous friends and exes in her music — and die-hard fans think she’s at it again.

On Thursday, January 7, the Grammy winner, 31, released two bonus tracks featured on the deluxe edition of her latest album, Evermore. After combing through the lyrics of “It’s Time to Go,” some Swifties were convinced that the Miss Americana star left clues about her rumored falling out with former BFF Karlie Kloss between the lines.

“When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed,” Swift sings in the first verse. “Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.”

“TAYLOR DRAGGING KARLIE?? We love to see it,” one fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of the lyrics.

Another listener wrote, “People are really thinking Taylor isn’t deeply hurt by Karlie when she wrote both those bonus tracks about her clearly.”

The Project Runway host, 28, formed a close bond with Swift after the “Look What You Made Me Do” artist told Vogue in a 2012 cover story that she wanted to bake cookies with Kloss. The following year, the pair shared the runway together at the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Kloss eventually became an integral part of Swift’s iconic girl squad, and in February 2015, the women graced the cover of Vogue together.

“People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” Swift recalled at the time. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.'”

Speculation of a rift began to grow three years later, but Kloss was quick to dispel feud rumors. “Don’t believe everything you read,” she teased in a New York Times interview in March 2018. Five months later, the model insisted that she and Swift were “still really good friends” during her Vogue “73 Questions” video.

The “Cardigan” singer, however, continued to fuel rumors that her friendship with Kloss had taken a sharp turn in a vulnerable Elle essay titled “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30,” in which she hinted that some connections aren’t meant to last forever.

“It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories,” Swift wrote in March 2019.

Swift was also noticeably absent from both of Kloss’ weddings to Joshua Kushner, the first of which occurred in October 2018 while the “Wildest Dreams” singer was on tour. In June 2019, Kloss held another ceremony with Katy Perry and Scooter Braun — who both have rocky histories with Swift — in attendance.

While some fans are convinced “It’s Time to Go” is about the Chicago native, others found clues that point toward Swift’s ongoing battle with Braun, 39, who bought and sold her back catalog of music for over $300 million last year. The Cats actress is currently in the process of rerecording her old albums after a dramatic back-and-forth with Braun and her former label, Big Machine Records.

“Fifteen years, 15 million tears / Begging ’til my knees bled / I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all / Then wondered why I left,” Swift sings on the bonus track. “Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He’s got my past frozen behind glass / But I’ve got me.”