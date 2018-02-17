Jennifer Lawrence may play a Russian spy in her new movie Red Sparrow, but she’s doing some sleuthing of her own when it comes to Taylor Swift‘s famous friends and rumored feuds.

In an interview with The New York Times on Friday, February 16, about her new film, the actress talked about serious topics with the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, and former CIA chief of disguise Jonna Hiestand Mendez, but the pop culture-obsessed Oscar winner couldn’t help but throw in a question that has had a lot of fans wondering.

“I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth,” the 27-year-old said. “Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?”

The former Hunger Games star was referencing what appears to be the end of the friendship between the “Call It What You Want” singer and the model, who met at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show and went on to attend the Met Gala together.

The pair shared photos documenting their friendship on social media, baked cookies together, and Kloss joined Swift on stage during her 1989 tour. The Grammy winner, who shared a Vogue cover with the supermodel in 2015, even had a room reserved for Kloss at her NYC apartment that featured the statuesque beauty’s favorite Whole Foods treats as well as photos of her on the walls.

Fans have speculated that the pair had a falling out after Swift wore a T-shirt in her “Look What You Made Me Do” video that had the names of her friends written on it. While Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lena Dunham and more were represented, Kloss’ name was absent.

In January, Kloss, 25, posted her Love magazine advent video that showed her dribbling a basketball along with the caption “Swish swish,” which happens to be the title of Katy Perry‘s diss track that’s reportedly about Swift.

Kloss was also spotted grabbing sushi with Perry in L.A. on February 7, prompting Swifties to flood her Instagram with rat and snake emojis.

