Fans are speculating that Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift may not be on good terms. The 25-year-old model sparked suspicion after posting an Instagram video of herself posing for Love magazine alongside the caption, “Swish, Swish.”

Kloss’ followers took to the comments to inquire whether or not her message was a subtle dig aimed at Swift, 28, given that Katy Perry wrote a song of the same name believed to be about the “Call It What You Want” singer.

“I love you karlie and taylor is your ride or die. But making that caption when obviously you know about the feud is kinda asking for it,” one user wrote. Added another, “It’s not bad that she may LIKE Katy, it’s not unacceptable for the squad.”

After facing a wave of backlash, the Victoria’s Secret Angel changed her caption to, “Nothing but net.”

As previously reported, Swifties wondered whether the longtime friends had a falling out after the Grammy winner excluded Kloss’ name from a t-shirt she wore listing the names of some of her famous squad members in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and Blake Lively.

A source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that “Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends,” despite rumors and fan speculation, and Swift “respects Karlie so much” and has a great deal of “admiration for her.”

