Swifties can sigh with relief: Karlie Kloss says she and Taylor Swift remain tight, despite speculation that the two were feuding.

In an article published by The New York Times on Friday, March 16, the model, 25, touched upon recent rumors that the close pals are no longer friends, saying, “Don’t believe everything you read.” The famous friends have been besties since meeting at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2014. Not only did they share a Vogue cover together in 2015, but Kloss had her own room at Swift’s NYC apartment, stocked with all of her favorite Whole Foods treats.

However, as previously reported, the Movie Night With Karlie Kloss star was accused of throwing shade at Swift in January after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “Swish, swish.” Kloss’ decision to use those words — which is the title of a song Katy Perry reportedly wrote about her own rift with Swift — infuriated fans. Perry and Swift have been at war since 2013, when the American Idol judge allegedly “stole” backup dancers from the “Bad Blood” singer.

Kloss was also seen getting dinner with Perry and other friends in February, prompting loyal Swift fans to flood her Instagram with rat and snake emojis.

That wasn’t the only indication that something was amiss in their friendship. The Grammy winner suspiciously left Kloss’ name off a T-shirt she wore in the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” despite listing names of her other close friends.

The mystery surrounding the state of their friendship was not only eating away at their fans, but also Jennifer Lawrence! When the Passengers actress spoke to The New York Times in February, she asked, “I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest-to-God truth. Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?”

