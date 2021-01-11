They were as thick as thieves. Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss sparked a nearly inseparable bond back in 2012 but their friendship appeared to take a turn for the worst over time.

The BFFs quickly hit it off after Swift mentioned the Chicago native during her January 2012 Vogue cover story. “I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!” the “Betty” singer told the publication at the time. The comment caught Kloss’ eye and a famous friendship was born.

Through the years, the duo put their connection on full display, both on social media and at high-power Hollywood events. “She threw the best afterparty ever!” Kloss told Us Weekly after attending the 2014 Met Gala with the Grammy winner. “We were all playing pool in our ball gowns and just eating pizza and hanging out — just like you’d do at a teenage afterparty.”

The pals hit a major friendship milestone one year later when they appeared together on the cover of Vogue‘s March 2015 issue. “People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” the “Me!” singer recalled. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.'”

Kloss went on to star in Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video later that year and took the stage with other members of the Pennsylvania native’s inner circle during the 1989 tour in 2015. Though it seemed like nothing could ever come between the two, their friendship seemingly hit a snag several years later when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kloss was left out of Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video, which featured a list of her remaining squad members.

“Taylor and Karlie are still very much good friends,” a source told Us exclusively in August 2017, adding that Swift “has so much admiration” for Kloss’ philanthropic efforts.

Rumors of a falling out continued to swirl on and off — but Kloss consistently shut down speculation that she and Swift had grown apart. However, the “Out of the Woods” singer hinted that things had gone south after penning a powerful essay for Elle ahead of her 30th birthday.

“Something about ‘we’re in our young twenties!’ hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they will be for the rest of your life,” Swift wrote in March 2019. “Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

Scroll down to relive all of Swift and Kloss’ friendship highs and lows through the years.