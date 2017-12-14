Living her best life! Taylor Swift’s longtime pal Todrick Hall opened up about the 28-year-old Grammy winner’s state of mind after releasing her new album, Reputation, in November.

“I think she’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her,” Hall, 32, said during his visit to The Kid Kraddick Morning Show on Thursday, December 14.

The American Idol alum also recalled a time where Swift was unhappy with a former flame and shared that she’s now in a much better place. “There was a time last year — I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything — she was dating someone. I’d actually never met this person, but I could I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over,” he revealed. “I sent her this picture of her as Quasimodo that I edited. Because I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over.’”

Hall added: “Now, she’s so happy. Standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident. I just love it. I’m so, so happy for her and I cannot wait to see this tour.”

As previously reported, Swift is gearing up for her highly anticipated Reputation world tour and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, will join her for a few stops on the road. “[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” a source previously told Us Weekly of the couple. “All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

Hall also spoke candidly about how the “End Game” songstress responds to criticism. “She’s very sensitive. We were talking about this the other day and I was like, ‘It blows my mind that you’re so humble and so sensitive.’ We were hanging out at her house and Tiffany Haddish was there and she was saying something about some comment a kid said, and you could tell that it made Taylor’s entire energy shift because she just loves people so much and she wants everybody to understand where she’s coming from. But I think it’s that passion and that humble quality about her that makes her so great at writing songs that people identify with because she wears her heart on her sleeve. When things happen, it really, really gets to her.”

The choreographer also complimented the “Delicate” crooner for caring so deeply about others and being the best hostess: “She’s just so thoughtful.”

The Reputation tour kicks off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 2, 2018. For more dates, click here.

