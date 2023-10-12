With a 44-song setlist, it’s no surprise that some of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour moments didn’t make it into the highly anticipated concert film.

Originally set to release on Friday, October 13, Swift, 33, announced on Wednesday, October 11, that the Eras Tour movie would officially hit theaters on Thursday, October 12. As fans flocked to their local cinemas, some Swifties were quick to notice that a few key moments from the concert were missing.

Swift takes the stage for a little over three hours during every Eras Tour show, but the concert film has a runtime of about two hours and 48 minutes. It was filmed during her three-day run at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium, which lasted from August 3 through August 5.

On Wednesday, Swift walked the red carpet to celebrate the movie premiere at the The Grove’s AMC Theatre in L.A. She stopped into all 13 of the theatres premiering the film and made a mini speech to moviegoers.

“I wanted to come and say hi to you before you watched the film because honestly, the fact that this tour was such a grand adventure has everything to do with the ways in which you cared about this tour and about these shows,” Swift told fans, according to a video shared on social media. “I think that you’ll see that you’re absolutely a main character in the film, because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I’m doing and the music I create.”

Swift called the movie a “perfect capture of what this show was like for me,” and shouted out her fans for “being so incredibly extra.”

The singer concluded, saying, “This night is like an extremely core memory for me, so you’re a part of it and I’m so grateful for that.”

Keep reading to see which of Swift’s songs didn’t make the cut — and the surprise tracks that were included:

‘Cardigan’

Her lead single from the Folklore album was omitted from the movie.

‘Wildest Dreams’

Swift also cut this track from the 1989 era of her tour.

‘The Archer’

Swift played this song early on in her set, as the Lover era opened the show, but it didn’t make the cut for the film.

‘Long Live’

After Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was released in July, Swift added the song to the setlist. However, it wasn’t included in the movie.

‘No Body, No Crime’

For her Los Angeles shows, Swift swapped out “Tis the Damn Season” with “No Body, No Crime” as HAIM was her opening act. That being said, the collaboration wasn’t included in the film.

‘Our Song’

This surprise song from Swift’s August 4 show was included — paying homage to her debut self-titled album.

‘You’re on Your Own Kid’

Swift made this a secret song during the August 5 show in L.A. and it was also included in the Eras Tour movie.

‘Invisible String’

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that this song didn’t make it into the movie. However, it was removed from Swift’s setlist in March and replaced with ’The 1″ — after Swift’s breakup with Joe Alwyn was confirmed.