Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is releasing her Eras Tour concert film one day early.

“PREMIERE DAY,” Swift, 33, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11, alongside a photo holding a custom Eras Tour cup. “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but … Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in … TOMORROW.”

Swift noted that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — which was initially set to premiere on Friday, October 13, in correlation with her favorite number — would have “additional showtimes” throughout the weekend, with ticket times becoming available by 10 a.m. Thursday morning. The movie will also be showing in 90 countries “all over the world” beginning on Friday.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” she added. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now.”

Related: Swiftie Guide to 'Eras Tour; Movie: From Surprise Songs to Scoring Tickets Taylor Swift is making her fans’ wildest dreams come true this fall with a filmed version of The Eras Tour in theaters nationwide — but tickets are already going fast. Swift, 33, officially announced the project on Thursday, August 31, after months of speculation that her U.S. leg of shows was captured for the big […]

News of the early showtimes came hours before the film’s Los Angeles premiere, which Swift attended alongside a group of lucky fans. It also comes just two weeks before the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the fourth of Swift’s rerecorded albums.

The pop star began rerecording her first six albums after Scooter Braun bought and subsequently sold her masters in June 2019. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was the first to drop in April 2021, followed by Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in October 2021 and July 2023, respectively.

Swift’s Eras Tour film — which captures her 44-song concert that kicked off earlier this year and runs through her decades-worth of discography — is on track to open as the top-grossing music concert film ever. It had already racked up advance ticket sales upward of $100 million one week before opening, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift first announced the project in August, after months of speculation that her U.S. leg of shows was captured for the big screen. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a trailer for the movie.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While the Grammy winner is on stage for upwards of three hours during her live shows, the film’s run time is listed as two hours and 45 minutes. (Variety previously reported earlier this summer that no songs have been cut from Swift’s extensive setlist for the movie).

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

It’s unclear which “surprise songs” will appear in the movie — Swift adds two new and acoustic songs that aren’t on the established setlist to every concert — but eagle-eyed fans caught extra cameramen on-site at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her six-night residency in August. Those concerts featured the acoustic pairings of “I Can See You” and “Maroon,” “Our Song” and “You Are in Love,” “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Dress” and “Exile” (sans Bon Iver), “I Know Places” and “King of My Heart,” and “New Romantics” and “New Years Day.”