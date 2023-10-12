Taylor Swift made sparks fly at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Los Angeles premiere.

Swift, 33, arrived at the Grove theater on Wednesday, October 11, to give her top Los Angeles Spotify listeners an exclusive screening of the film — one day before it premieres worldwide. (Earlier on Wedneday, Swift announced the movie would release one day early on Thursday, October 12.)

On the red carpet, Swift looked stunning as she channeled her 1989 aesthetic, donning a sky-blue strapless Oscar De La Renta gown that featured a flower pattern with intricate cutouts. Swift made the ensemble even more elegant by accessorizing with a dainty diamond necklace, matching earrings, a tennis bracelet on each wrist and strappy blue heels.

For glam, the singer donned rosy cheeks, light blue eyeshadow and long lashes. She topped the beat off with her signature red lips and winged eyeliner. Her blonde locks were worn in loose curls and pinned up to emulate a shorter bob — the same hairstyle she donned during her 1989 era.

Earlier this month, 2,200 fans received exclusive invitations to watch the movie via Spotify. “We’ve got a Blank Space for you,” the notification read. “Spotify Fans First is inviting top fans to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film world premiere in Los Angeles. Check your email.” At the time, it was unknown if Swift would make an appearance at the event.

In August, Swift announced she was taking the Eras Tour to movie theaters via Instagram. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆,” she captioned the post. “Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona in March, and concluded the first United States leg of the show in Los Angeles in August — where she recorded the movie. The concert includes 44 of Swift’s songs from her albums Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights.

This isn’t the first time Swift has surprised fans with a visit. Following the release of her 1989 and Reputation albums, she hosted events at her house called the “Secret Sessions.”

At the “Secret Sessions,” fans would be able to listen to her albums before they were released, meet Swift, take photos with her and enjoy her baked goods.

The film isn’t the only thing Swift is making headlines for as of lately. After NFL’s Travis Kelce attempted to ask her out during her Los Angeles Eras concert — but couldn’t because she doesn’t host meet and greets after the show — she attended two of his Kansas City Chief games.