Taylor Swift fans are already theorizing about what her Shania Twain T-shirt could mean for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift, 33, was seen out and about in New York City wearing a shirt that referenced Twain’s hit “Any Man of Mine.” She paired the graphic tee with biker shorts, a baseball cap that read “Still Here,” New Balance sneakers and forest green socks. She further accessorized with gold chain necklaces, black sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton bag, mini hoop earrings and bright vermilion lips.

Because Twain, 58, famously dropped two versions of her album Up! in 2002 — one pop and one country — some fans are now convinced the style statement could be a hint that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) could also be a double album.

The theory originated in February 2020 when Swift dropped “The Man” music video as part of her Lover album. In the video, a wall showed all of her album titles to date painted on it. 1989 and Karma are written twice on the wall, while Fearless, Speak Now, Red and Reputation are only painted once.

At the time, fans speculated that Karma was an unreleased album that was supposed to follow 1989 but was replaced with Reputation instead.

Three years later, fans have begun theorizing via TikTok that because 1989 and Karma were written on the wall twice, it could mean that Swift will surprise drop Karma alongside 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as she continues her project of rerecording her early albums.

Swift seemingly teased another Easter egg about the double album theory in September 2021, sharing a clip via TikTok of her winking into the camera while the video glitched. The 1989 hit “Wildest Dreams” played in the background. “When you set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989,” she captioned the video.

Five days later, she posted another TikTok featuring photos of herself with Twain and referenced the iconic 2002 double album.

Last month, Taylor Nation reminded fans of the glitch and wink via Instagram while promoting 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which drops on Friday, October 27.

While Swift was previously known for laying low in the public eye, she’s been spotted out and about more often since splitting from boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year — from dinners with BFF Sophie Turner to surprise football game outings. “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life,” an insider exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

A second source told Us Swift was “low-key and low-maintenance” while watching new flame Travis Kelce and his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. She was “sweet to everyone and had an amazing time,” per the insider.

A third source added, “Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately, like going out with her friends and staying out late.”

Swift will be back on the road next month, bringing her Eras Tour to international fans after taking a nearly three-month break.