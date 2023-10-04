Despite being one of the most famous women in the world, Taylor Swift “was low-key and low-maintenance” as she watched Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce help his team defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, October 1, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The source adds that Swift “was sweet to everyone and had an amazing time” as she cheered alongside famous pals including Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.

It was her second time watching Kelce play, but just one of Swift’s many upbeat outings in recent weeks. On a break from the first leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour — which is set to make more than $1 billion — the 33-year-old Grammy winner is clearly enjoying herself as she embarks on a new romance with the football star, 33, and spends quality time with her girl squad. “Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately,” says a second source, “like going out with her friends and staying out late.”

Swift kept a noticeably lower profile during her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, from whom she split in April. “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a third source tells Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

Despite talk that Swift and Kelce’s hookup is a PR stunt, multiple sources tell Us the pop star’s feelings for the Ohio native are legit. They’ve seen each other several times — Kelce was reportedly spotted leaving Swift’s NYC apartment on Sunday morning — and “talk every day,” says the third source. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider adds. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

A fourth source says the feelings are mutual: “Travis is completely smitten.”

Fans are equally as obsessed with the duo’s budding romance. After Swift and Kelce were photographed together leaving his game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, sales of Kelce’s jerseys increased nearly 400 percent. One week later, 27 million viewers tuned in to watch Swift cheer on Kelce as the Chief took on the Jets — making it the most watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl aired in February.

Swift is benefiting as well: Her upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is reportedly on track to rake in $100 million during its opening weekend, giving movie theaters and Hollywood at large a giant boost.

While business is booming, Swift’s gal pals are still a priority right now, especially Turner, who’s in the midst of a contentious divorce from Joe Jonas. Swift dated Jonas in 2008 (he famously dumped her in a 27-second phone call) and met Turner when they both appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2019.

A fifth source says Swift “instinctively wanted to reach out” when she heard Turner and Jonas had split in early September, and she’s since lent Turner one of her NYC apartments. (Turner and Jonas have agreed to keep their two young daughters in New York while they hash out a custody agreement.) Adds the source: “She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.”

Swift is doing things on her own terms. “Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” says the second source. “If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”

Her highly anticipated concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, hits theaters on October 13, and the source says she’s looking forward to having some family time in Nashville and then celebrating the holidays with loved ones. She’ll also continue to attend as many of Kelce’s games as she can.

“Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on],” a sixth source tells Us. “She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”