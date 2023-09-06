Taylor Swift had a late-night recording session at Electric Lady Music studio.

Swift, 33, was seen exiting the studio on Tuesday, September 5 — leaving Swifties wondering what she’s recording next. For the outing, she looked laidback in a tan corduroy Ralph Lauren hat, a knit tank top and navy-blue cargo pants. She topped the ensemble off with black leather boots, a brown purse, silver necklaces and pigtail braids.

Swift recently announced she will be dropping 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, October 27. In August, she surprised fans with new blue costumes — which is the signature color of 1989 — at the final Los Angeles Eras Tour show. “Here we are, the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day,” she told the crowd before singing two surprise songs. “You might have noticed there are different outfits in the show. There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really long time and I think instead of just telling you about it I’ll just show you.” Swift pointed to the screens behind her which lit up with the new 1989 artwork.

On the original 1989 album — which was released in October 2014 — fans speculated that her songs “Out of the Woods” and “Style” were about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, whom she dated from late 2012 to early 2013. Because the two have remained friends over the years, fans are hopeful they’ll record a duet on the upcoming album.

Related: Taylor Swif's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

Before announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July 2023. Shortly after it dropped, she performed in Kansas City, Missouri, and surprised fans with a new music video for her vault track “I Can See You,” which starred ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash. At the show, all three made an appearance on stage with Swift and Lautner, 31, praised her creativity.

“I respect you so much,” he said. “Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

Related: See Every Time Taylor Swift Matched Her Outfit to an Album Era Taylor Swift has a big reputation in the fashion industry. Whenever Swift releases a new album, her style famously changes to match its respective vibe. From whimsical dresses to sequined getups, we can’t get enough of her ever-changing fashion eras. When she first dropped her self-titled debut album in 2006, we were blessed with cowgirl […]

On the album, her song “Back to December” is rumored to be about her relationship with Lautner.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift has already released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as well as Red (Taylor’s Version). She is still planning to re-record Reputation — which came out in 2017 — and her first album, Taylor Swift — which debuted in 2006.

Fans are speculating that Reputation will be the next album to be re-recorded, because part of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in a season 3 episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Shortly after, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) was included in a trailer for the upcoming Amazon show Wilderness.