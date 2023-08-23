Taylor Swift is making one thing clear: there will be no explanation, there will just be Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Fans got their first taste of the rerecorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” in a trailer for Prime Video’s Wilderness, which debuted on Wednesday, August 23.

“The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed ‘happily-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair,” read a press release from the streaming platform, which also noted that the Reputation track “is the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team.”

The series is set to premiere globally on September 15. Per the log line, which playfully referenced Swift’s lyrics, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury.”

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) has not officially been announced, but earlier this week, Swifties celebrated the four-year anniversary of the singer confirming her plans to rerecord her first six albums. The project came about after Swift’s masters were acquired by Scooter Braun, who purchased her former label Big Machine Records in 2019. Swift is currently signed to Republic Records. While it’s likely that the Wilderness trailer drop was pre-planned, the internet is bound to have a field day over hearing “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” for the first time amid reports several high-profile clients have dropped Braun.

Swift hinted at wanting to rerelease her early music in August 2019 during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. While promoting her seventh album, Lover, that same month, Swift explained: “One thing about this album that’s really special to me is that it’s the first one that I will own of my work.”

Lover, the first album Swift owned from the jump, followed the original version of Reputation, which debuted in November 2017. Reputation received little public promotion and was released following Swift’s brief hiatus from the spotlight amid her feuds with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In August 2017, Swift mysteriously wiped all images from her Instagram feed, giving herself a blank slate. Her social media blackout was quickly followed by glitchy snake videos — Kardashian previously referred to Swift as a snake amid drama regarding West’s song “Famous” — and Swift announced “Look What You Made Me Do” as the first single.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, the song features the now-iconic lyric: “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. … Why? ‘Cause she’s dead!”

Overall, Reputation was an even further departure from Swift’s country roots than 2014’s 1989. (Earlier this month, Swift announced during her final Los Angeles Eras Tour concert that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is dropping in October.)

Since kicking off her rerecordings project, Swift has revisited Fearless, Red and Speak Now. Following 1989 and Reputation, the last album to get the Taylor’s Version treatment will be her self-titled debut.