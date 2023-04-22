Fresh off Taylor Swift’s breakup from Joe Alwyn, she resumed her Eras Tour — and fans think she might be leaving Us cryptic Easter eggs about moving on.

During Eras, the “Mastermind” songstress, 33, belts out “Look What You Made Me Do” for sold-out crowds while interacting with her backup dancers while they, dressed up in her old outfits, plead to get out of glass boxes. Swift had a curious exchange with the Lover lady at her Friday, April 21, show in Houston, Texas.

The Amsterdam star strutted up to her dancer, who dressed in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video pink fur stole, before forming the letter “L” with her pointer finger and thumb above her forehead, per social media footage. The “L” sign is frequently used as a diss for the word “loser.”

While Swift did not further explain why she wanted to brand the “You Need to Calm Down” girl as a loser, the popular single was one of the tracks from her Lover LP. The 2019 album also featured many love songs about her romance with Alwyn, 32, including “London Boy,” “Paper Rings” and “Cornelia Street.” Swift’s subtly dig at Lover quickly had fans speculating that she subtly reacted to the news of the pair’s recent breakup.

“I’ll take this as her statement,” one Twitter follower quipped on Friday, referring to the Grammy winner’s relative silence about the split.

Another social media user wrote: “‘WONDERLAND’ AND ‘YOU’RE NOT SORRY’ AND ‘LOVER’ IS A LOSER!? GIRL, SHE IS ANGRY AND PETTY TONIGHT! (and we love it ).”

Swift’s two surprise songs in Houston were 1989’s “Wonderland” and Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’s “You’re Not Sorry.” While “Wonderland” tells a reimagined version of Alice in Wonderland, “You’re Not Sorry” is one of her breakup ballads.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Swift, who is currently touring the U.S. on her first live tour in four years, and the Conversations With Friends alum had split after six years of dating.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us, explaining that Swift isn’t at “fault” for the breakup and Alwyn did not “blame” the musician for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

When the Valentine’s Day actress is not performing her entire catalog of hits, she’s been spotted hanging out with members of her squad, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Jack Antonoff and the Haim sisters.

“She appreciates all the love and support she’s received from family and friends,” a second source told Us in April about the “Teardrops on My Guitar” artist. “Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future. She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

Alwyn, for his part, has stayed busy since the split while filming Brutalist alongside costar Emma Laird.