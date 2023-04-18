Doing better than she ever was! Taylor Swift gave a subtle update on how she’s doing following her split from Joe Alwyn.

In the midst of her Saturday, April 15, Eras Tour concert in Tampa Florida, Swift, 33, spotted a fan holding up a sign that read “You OK?” during her performance of “Delicate.” In response, the Folklore songstress gave a quick thumbs up before continuing on with her choreography.

Following the sweet exchange, fans of Swift — who know the singer rarely addresses her private life outside of her music — quickly took to social media to express their relief that the pop star is seemingly doing well after calling it quits with the Conversations With Friends star, 32, earlier this month.

“I’m glad she replied because I’m worried and I hope she’s alright. She knows we care so much about her,” one person wrote in the comments section of a viral TikTok video that captured the gesture. “That’s so cute bc to be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment,” another fan said.

Swift’s enthusiastic thumbs up wasn’t the first time she has seemingly addressed ending her relationship. Concertgoers questioned if she was referring to her breakup during her Thursday, April 13, show as well.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” she asked the audience before her performance of “Champagne Problems,” a song which she cowrote with Alwyn that details a marriage proposal gone wrong. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the “Ivy” artist and the Mary Queen of Scots actor had gone their separate ways after nearly six years together.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, explaining that Swift isn’t at “fault” for the breakup and the England native did not “blame” the Grammy winner for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

The pair were first linked in 2017 after being spotted together on various occasions. However, fans speculate that the pair first met the year prior. The twosome began seeing each other around the time the songwriter stepped out of the spotlight following her split from Tom Hiddleston and feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

“I felt alone, I felt really bitter,” Swift said in her 2023 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “I felt sort of like a wounded animal lashing out. I figured I had to reset everything. I had to reconstruct an entire belief system for my own personal sanity. I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.”

The Pennsylvania native added that the pair made a conscious effort at the time to keep their romance under wraps for as long as possible.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she said. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just … happy.”

While neither of the exes have publicly addressed the breakup news, the Grammy winner seemingly first hinted at her newfound single status during her Arlington, Texas, Eras show on March 31 when she swapped her song “Invisible String” — a track inspired by her romance with Alwyn — for the breakup ballad “The 1,” which tells the story of two people who weren’t quite right for each other.