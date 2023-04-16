No signs of slowing down. Taylor Swift is remaining busy on her Eras Tour following her breakup from Joe Alwyn.

“Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!!” the “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 15, after concluding her trio of performances at Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. “Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to [Aaron Dessner] for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!!”

She added: “So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour 🥲.”

Swift’s social media upload marks her return to the online platform following her recent breakup. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the “Christmas Tree Farm” singer and the Conversations With Friends alum, 32, broke up after six years together.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us, explaining that Swift isn’t at “fault” for the breakup and the England native did not “blame” the Grammy winner for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in 2017, long choosing to keep their relationship to themselves.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift revealed in her Miss Americana documentary, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

While neither the “Shake It Off” artist or the Favourite actor have publicly addressed their split, Swift resumed her Eras Tour concerts on Thursday, April 14, without missing a beat.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the “Mastermind” singer quipped while opening her Folklore section of the show during her first show in Tampa. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

Swift also played in the southern city the following two nights as well, in which Dessner, 46, joined her onstage for a pair of surprise acoustic duets. (Swift and Dessner previously collaborated on her last albums of Folklore, Evermore and Midnights.)