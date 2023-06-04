What could have been! While Taylor Swift’s rerecorded albums have proven to be a success among Swifties, the pop star was initially wary of its potential when she started recording Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with Maren Morris.

“It was so nice and so generous of you to lend your voice to the very first rerecording I had because nobody knew if this was going to be, like, a success or a very embarrassing project,” the “Mastermind” songstress, 33, quipped to Morris, also 33, during her second Eras Tour concert in Chicago on Saturday, June 3, per Twitter footage. “It could have been very embarrassing for you.”

Swift had invited the Texas native — who attended the Soldier Field gig alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd — to perform their Fearless vault track, “You All Over Me,” live for concertgoers for the first time. Morris was equally enthused about working together on the acoustic single.

“It’s one of my favorite records, so it was an honor to be on it and [it was] during COVID, so it was weird times,” the “Bones” artist gushed before Swift chimed in and multiplied her “thank you by a billion” for the duet.

The Valentine’s Day actress announced in August 2019 that she planned to rerecord her Big Machine Records discography after Scooter Braun purchased the rights to her masters for more than $300 million from label owner Scott Borchetta. Fearless was the first LP to get the rerecording treatment, featuring the 20 OG hits and six new songs. The album dropped in April 2021.

Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) quickly became a hit among fans, shortly before the release of her Red (Taylor’s Version) the following November. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will join the collection on Friday, July 7. Further release dates for the rerecordings of Taylor Swift, 1989 and Reputation have yet to be announced.

Morris — who shares son Hayes, 3, with Hurd, 36 — has long been a fan and a friend of the Grammy winner.

“The last time we did this was on the Reputation tour, she came out and surprised [attendees],” Swift revealed on Saturday. “She’s one of my favorite — I’m talking about you like you’re not here — artists. I just cannot wait to watch everything she does with her career. Everything she does is just so brilliant. You’re one of the best songwriters I’ve ever worked with.”

Morris, who rocked a pair of zebra-printed sequin pants and a white tank, also praised their special concert duet.

“We finally got to play ‘You All Over Me’ and I won’t ever be shutting up about it,” the “Tall Guys” singer gushed via her Instagram after the show ended. “Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago.”