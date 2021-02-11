Taylor Swift Rerecorded ‘Fearless’ With 6 New Songs, Reveals Release Date

Back to dropping Easter eggs! After surprising fans with two new albums — Folklore and Evermore — in 2020, Taylor Swift confirmed she rerecorded her sophomore album, Fearless, with a twist.

“Good morning, America. It’s Taylor. I’m so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I’ll be putting out my version of my song, ‘Love Story,’ which was originally on my album Fearless. I’ve now finished rerecording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon,” the 31-year-old Grammy winner announced on Good Morning America on Thursday, February 11. “My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album. I’ve now gone back and recorded those, so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture.”

After her GMA announcement, Swift took to Instagram to give fans more details — and seemingly revealed the release date.

“when i think bAck on the fearless album and all that you turned it into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face. this was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched,” the musician wrote. “and for those of you i’ve come to know more recently than 2008, i am ecstatic that i’ll get to exPerience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future.”

Throughout Swift’s lengthy announcement, fans noticed she only capitalized 8 letters, which spell out APRIL NINTH, prompting speculation that Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be available on April 9. (The theory was later confirmed on Swift’s website.) Fans got their first listen of the new version of “Love Story” in a Match.com commercial featuring her pal Ryan Reynolds in December 2020.

The “Cardigan” songstress confirmed in August 2019 that she was going to rerecord her discography with Big Machine Records after Scooter Braun purchased the rights to her masters for more than $300 million from label owner Scott Borchetta. In November 2020, Swift alleged that Braun’s team wanted her to sign an NDA before they began negotiations for her work. “He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me,” she claimed in a statement to fans at the time.

On Thursday, she addressed the ongoing drama with Braun.

“i’ve spoken a lot about why i’m remaking my first six albums, but the way i’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where i’m coming from,” Swift wrote, noting that artists should “own their own work for so many reasons.”

She explained: “the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work. for example, only i know which sounds i wrote that almost made the fearless album. songs i absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons. (don’t want too many breakup songs, don’t want too maNy down tempo songs, can’t fit that many songs on a physical cd).”

Swift concluded that the reasons “seem unnecessary now” and she’s ready to tell the “whole story” from Fearless, which she wrote from ages 16 to 18.

“this process has been more fulfilling and emoTional than i could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to rerecord all of my music,” she wrote. “i Hope you’ll like this first outing as much as i liked traveling back in time to recreated it. … sincerely and fearlessly, taylor.”