Scooter Braun is the manager and music executive to the stars — or at least he once was.

Braun made a name for himself in 2007 when he signed Justin Bieber to his company Raymond Braun Media (RBMG) shortly after discovering the musician on YouTube. Braun continued to expand his empire under his SB Products banner — and label Schoolboy Records — by signing Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more stars.

In August 2023, Braun made headlines when reports surfaced that Bieber, Grande and Lovato were all allegedly jumping ship and searching for new representation. That same month, an insider with knowledge of the situation claimed to Us Weekly that Braun was only making waves due to his latest business venture as the CEO of Hybe America.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” the source said. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Other sources, however, insisted otherwise. Braun poked fun at the situation tweeting at the time, “Breaking news … I’m no longer managing myself.”

Scroll down to see where Braun stands with his biggest clients past and present: