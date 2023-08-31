Ariana Grande is paving her own musical path and it no longer includes Scooter Braun or Hybe, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Ariana is leaving both Scooter and Hybe,” the insider says, explaining that “Scooter’s team is spinning the story.”

The source adds that “there is absolutely no truth to her staying.” In fact, Grande, 30, appears to be severing her personal ties with Braun, 42, as well. “Ariana unfollowed him over the weekend,” the insider tells Us, referring to Grande’s Instagram activity.

Us previously confirmed on August 22 that Grande dropped Braun as her manager after 10 years of working together. The news came one day after multiple outlets reported that Demi Lovato left Braun’s company SB Projects and several days after reports surfaced that Justin Bieber ended his working relationship with Braun.

A separate source told Us on August 23 that Bieber, 29, had “officially let Scooter go as his manager,” revealing that the singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber, “led the charge that led Justin to leave him for another manager.” (Reps for both Justin and Braun previously claimed to Us on August 18 that “this is not true.”) That same month, an insider with knowledge of the situation alleged that Braun started making waves due to his venture with Hybe America.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” the source claimed to Us on August 22. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off.”

The insider insisted that “Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Hybe America is the U.S. branch of Hybe Corporation, the South Korean company formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. Before expanding to the U.S., Hybe made a splash in the music business for jumpstarting the careers of K-pop superstars BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

Earlier this month, a source close to Grande told Us that she has “outgrown” Braun and is “excited to go in a different direction.” The insider explained that the “7 Rings” singer has made her “choice” to walk away from Braun.

“Yes, there are negotiations happening because of contracts,” the source noted on August 22, but revealed that “it’s time for something new” for Grande.

Grande previously cut ties with Braun in 2019 after he allegedly intervened in her personal life. “He definitely gets involved in his clients’ business and personal relationships,” a source exclusively told Us in July 2019 of Braun. “At one point, Ariana fired him because she had had it.”

A second insider said that Grande decided to leave the talent manager “over a misunderstanding,” but they resumed their professional relationship six months later.

Us Weekly has reached out to Braun for comment.