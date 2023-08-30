Justin Bieber has moved on from longtime manager Scooter Braun, but that doesn’t mean that the two are on sour terms. “There’s no bad blood,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Scooter created Justin for who he is. It’s just a time and place to move on.”
For years, Braun has managed some of the top names in music. But on August 18, news broke that Bieber, 29, was looking for new management after quietly splitting from Braun, 42, after more than a decade. Within days, it was reported that the music exec’s other A-list clients — including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, J Balvin and Idina Menzel — had cut ties as well.
“Scooter used to be hands-on. He was doing [everything] behind the scenes for all his clients,” says the source, explaining that recently, Braun seemed to stop making them a priority. “He’s lost sight of the drive. It was noticeable.”
Bieber’s decision to leave Braun professionally has perhaps been the most shocking. In 2007, Braun famously discovered a then-12-year-old Bieber on YouTube and turned him into one of the most successful musicians in the world. In the years that followed, Bieber stood by his mentor through thick and thin, even defending him after Taylor Swift blasted Braun for purchasing her masters collection in 2019.
According to an insider, the Grammy winner’s wife, Hailey Bieber, “was a key force in urging him [to leave],” revealing that the “Peaches” singer has been quietly meeting with new managers for the last three months.
“Hailey has a lot to do with it,” adds the first source. “She’s rational. [Scooter] wasn’t showing up to rehearsals or concerts like he used to all the time. He [was] pretty checked out… [so[ she [encouraged] Justin to evaluate other opportunities.”
The “Love Yourself” singer is not alone. Similar to Bieber, “Ariana has outgrown [Scooter] and is excited to go in a different direction,” shares an insider close to Grande, 30, confirming that although the two are still “friendly,” she is no longer being managed by Braun. “Yes, there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”
On August 22, a separate source told Us Braun has been focusing on his new ventures as he steps into a larger role as the CEO of Hybe America but noted that the “rumors” about many of his clients are “off.” The source insisted that “Scooter’s team at [his entertainment and marketing company] SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”
However, multiple sources say the mass exodus has been a long time coming. “Demi [and] Ariana were upset when Scooter bought Taylor’s masters, and things started going downhill from then on,” shares the insider. Plus, “Scooter [has] really only [been] there for his clients when they’re touring because that’s when he makes the most money,” adds the first source, warning that it’s only a matter of time before he loses even more clients.”