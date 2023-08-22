Ariana Grande is the latest musical artist to cut ties with Scooter Braun.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 22, that Grande, 30, has dropped Braun, 42, as her music manager after 10 years of working together. The news comes one day after multiple outlets reported that Demi Lovato has also parted ways with Braun after joining his company, SB Projects, in May 2019.

Billboard reports that it is unknown whether Grande’s departure from Braun’s management includes severing all personal ties. Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Grande and Braun for comment.

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber was reported to have ended his longtime working relationship with Braun, though reps for both Bieber, 29, and Braun claimed to Us on Friday, August 18, “This is not true.”

Grande, for her part, joined SB Projects in 2013, the same year she released her debut album, Yours Truly. The “Positions” singer will soon celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary with a week-long celebration starting August 25. The festivities will include a deluxe digital release of the album, never-before-seen live performance, fan Q&A sessions, new merchandise and more.

Grande’s split from Braun’s management comes one month after the Nickelodeon alum separated from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez. “Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” an insider told Us in July. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Not long after the breakup — which Gomez, 28, was “devasted” by — Grande began dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. Grande is set to star as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming two-film adaptation of the same-name Broadway musical. Slater, 31, meanwhile, will portray the character of Boq, a munchkin who possesses an unrequited crush on Glinda.

News of the couple’s relationship came amid reports that Slater and his wife, Lilly Jay, had separated. The Broadway actor officially filed for divorce from Jay — with whom he shares a son — on July 26.

“Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce,” another source alleged to Us last month, adding that “Lilly never saw it coming!”

A separate source revealed later that Grande and Slater have been advised “to take things slower” since their romance was made public. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”