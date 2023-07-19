Ariana Grande‘s estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, is still holding out hope that the couple will make their marriage work after their separation.

“Dalton has been devastated by it,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Gomez, 27. “A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

Earlier this week, Us confirmed that Grande, 30, and Gomez separated after two years of marriage. “Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source explained. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

News of the couple’s separation came after Grande was photographed without her wedding ring while attending Wimbledon in London on Sunday, July 16. Days later, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she seemingly wiped all the duo’s wedding photos from her Instagram page.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 after just over one year of dating. Their intimate wedding was held at her home in Montecito, California. “The room was so happy and full of love,” Grande’s rep said in a statement at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

While the twosome’s relationship is currently on the rocks, a second insider tells Us that Gomez is still hoping there’s a chance they’ll reconcile.

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana,” the second source explains. “Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”

In the meantime, Gomez “has been dating casually as an attempt to distract himself from the split,” but he’s not looking for anything serious.

“Truth be told, he’s not over Ariana and would still love to win her back,” the second insider tells Us, adding that Grande is “fine” with her estranged spouse exploring other romantic options. “She just wants to move forward and has no hard feelings about their breakup.”

Prior to her romance with Gomez, Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson. The comedian, 29, and Grande called it quits in October 2018 after four months together. Grande also dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018.