Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” an insider exclusively says of the pop star, 30, and her husband, 27. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

The relationship update comes days after Grande ditched her wedding ring at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 16.

A second insider tells Us that the duo’s relationship had been thriving until earlier this year. “Things had been going really well for Ariana and Dalton since they got married,” the source says. “But unfortunately, they hit a rough patch a few months ago and haven’t been able to recover.”

Grande and Gomez made their relationship public in February 2020 and got engaged 10 months later.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2020. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Four months later, another insider added that Grande and Gomez were “beyond obsessed with each other” and spent “almost all their time” together. “He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy,” the source added of Gomez in April 2020. “All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 at an intimate ceremony held at her home in Montecito, California. “The room was so happy and full of love,” Grande’s rep said in a statement at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Grande was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from June 2018 to October 2018. Prior to their split, she told Beats 1’s Ebro Darden that she wanted to marry Davidson, 29, within “five years” and have children with him.

“Eventually, I want down the line, probably, like, three kids,” the “God Is a Woman” singer said at the time. In a June 2018 tweet, she clarified that she wasn’t “actually ready” to conceive children but called herself a “fertile queen.”

Grande also famously dated Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. Her past partners didn’t meet “her needs in the same way Dalton does,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2020.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” the insider explained at the time. “Her exes acted as though she was demanding and had crazy standards. He’s the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs. … Their relationship is serious. They’ve fallen madly in love with each other.”

The source added that she and the Los Angeles native shared “similar values that she and her family have.”