Hinting at babies already? Ariana Grande joked with new beau Pete Davidson about having kids together just weeks after Us Weekly confirmed the two were dating.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 5, to toy with the Saturday Night Live star on a photo he posted of himself with actor Brian Tyree Henry.

After Davidson, 24, captioned the pic “I’m having his kids,” Grande, in response, commented, “I look so good here,” seemingly referring to her being the one to have the comedian’s children.

The newly minted couple haven’t played coy about their new romance when it comes to social media. Davidson and Grande have both shared their adoration for each other by posting multiple times in their mere two-and-a-half weeks together.

Hours after the baby exchange, Grande gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her team getting her ready for a performance. In the last Instagram Story, Davidson lurks in the background and when the pop star pans the camera to him, he jokes, “Hi, just started my internship,” to which Grande and her entire team burst into laughter.

Prior to that, the new lovebirds made their relationship official on May 30, by posing for an Instagram picture both wearing Harry Potter-inspired outfits.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened…” the Trainwreck actor wrote alongside the pic — and it didn’t take long for the Sweetener songstress to share the love.

The SNL star has even made their time together permanent by adding a new tattoo of black bunny ears inspired by the artwork on Grande’s Dangerous Woman album. He also inked her initials on his thumb.

Prior to their relationship, Grande and Davidson had both become recently single. Us Weekly reported on May 16 that Davidson split from longtime girlfriend Cazzie David. Meanwhile, Grande and rapper Mac Miller ended their two-year romance earlier that same month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!