Love is in the air! Ariana Grande and her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, are getting closer to saying “I do,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer,” the insider says. “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California.”

The couple, who got engaged in December 2020, want a “very small and intimate affair,” the source explains, noting that “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “7 Rings” singer, 27, and the real estate agent, 25, are “beyond obsessed with each other” and spend “almost all their time together,” according to the insider. “He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”

The Grammy winner was first linked to Gomez in February 2020 after she split from Mikey Foster, whom she was linked to in 2019. Us confirmed the new romance the following month as the musician began sharing glimpses of the Aaron Kirman Group employee on her Instagram Stories.

Grande went public with her and the California native’s relationship when they appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video in May 2020. Us reported seven months later that the duo were engaged after dating for less than a year.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” a source told Us in December. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Earlier this month, the “Positions” singer gushed over her future husband and shared PDA-filled photos with her fans.

“!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u,” Grande wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 3, alongside a snap of the lovebirds cozied up by a fire. She also posted two pictures embracing Gomez and getting a kiss while enjoying a California evening.

The Victorious alum was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from June to October 2018. Her other high-profile beaus include Big Sean, who she dated from 2014 to 2015, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018.

Watch the video above for more on Grande’s wedding plans and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.