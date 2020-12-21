Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Has a Touching Family Connection

She said yes! Ariana Grande celebrated her engagement to Dalton Gomez in a series of heartwarming pics and we cannot get over her incredibly unique engagement ring.

On Sunday, December 20, the 27-year-old star took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Gomez. “Forever n then some,” she captioned the post. In the series of pictures, the “7 Rings” singer showcased her stunning vintage-looking bling, featuring a sparkly diamond and standout pearl.

According to Andrew Brown of WP Diamonds, the piece appears to have an elongated 5-carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl. “Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a ring such as this would retail for around $150,000 to $200,000,” he clarified.

President of Platinum Guild International USA, Jenny Luker, tells Us, “It makes sense that a unique ring like this one is set in naturally white platinum, as you want a metal that holds diamonds and delicate pearls most securely and also makes the diamond sparkle!”

But there’s more to the bling than just it’s elegant beauty. Fans quickly pulled up a Tweet the hitmaker wrote back on October 28, 2014, noting the significance behind the pearl detail.

“Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin,” Grande wrote alongside a pic of a simple pearl ring. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me. <3” Perfection! Though it’s not the same ring, the bauble still carries the memory of her grandpa.

Two years after her split from fiancé Pete Davidson, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Thank U, Next” performer is thrilled about her new engagement.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” the insider told Us. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

