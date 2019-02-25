Bada bling! Celebs closed out awards season with a bang at the 2019 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in L.A. on Sunday, February 24, with stars saving their most glamorous gowns and accessories (read: jaw-dropping jewelry) for the 91st annual Academy Awards. From statement necklaces to blinding bracelets, sparkling earrings to radiant rings, there was no shortage of bling on the red carpet.

Let’s start with the most buzzed about look of the evening. Best Original Song-winner Lady Gaga had the ultimate movie star moment when she channeled Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s with her Alexander McQueen LBD, gloves and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace — yes, *that* yellow diamond. The A Star Is Born actress became the first person since Hepburn to wear the 128.54-carat Fancy Yellow cushion-cut diamond in public, and it proved to be the cherry on top of what has been a dazzling awards season for Mother Monster.

But that wasn’t all. We love an expected pop of bling, and The Favourite‘s Rachel Weisz delivered with Cartier diamond brooches that she turned into a headband. Charlize Theron‘s new brunette bob may have stolen the show, but we only had eyes for her Bulgari Serpenti necklace and matching bracelet. Laura Harrier also opted for a perfect pair with her colorful Bulgari set, while Amandla Stenberg proved that statement jewels come in all forms with her delicate Forevermark Diamonds charm necklace and drop earrings.

From Sarah Paulson‘s cool choker and Leslie Bibb‘s piled-on necklaces to Constance Wu‘s dramatic earrings and Helen Mirren’s sparkling diamonds, keep scrolling to see all the blingiest jewelry moments from the 2019 Oscars red carpet!