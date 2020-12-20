Mom’s approval! Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, is overjoyed by her daughter’s engagement to fiancé Dalton Gomez, and she wants the world to know it.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” the 52-year-old tweeted on Sunday, December 20. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Sunday that Ariana, 27, and Gomez, 25, are engaged after a whirlwind romance. “Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” a source revealed. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The pop star announced her engagement via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a series of loved-up photos with the real estate agent and pics of her ring. “Forever n then some,” she wrote.

Ariana and Gomez were first linked in February when they were spotted having dinner with friends in Los Angeles. Us reported that they were dating the following month, and the twosome confirmed their relationship in May when they appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

“He is the type of guy she has been looking for,” a source told Us in August. “He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

Ariana “fell very hard” for Gomez after meeting him while she was searching for a home pre-coronavirus pandemic, according to the insider. In addition to their “similar values,” she “sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated.”

The Grammy winner was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from June to October 2018. The comedian, 27, has since dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

Us reported in January 2019 that Ariana’s family, specifically her mom and her brother, Frankie Grande, provide “a lot of support for her” and helped her move on following her split from Davidson.