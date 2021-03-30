Team Ari! Ariana Grande announced on Tuesday, March 30, that she’s the latest star to join The Voice as a coach for the singing competition’s upcoming 21st season. She will replace Nick Jonas.

“Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!,” the “Thank U, Next” singer, 27, wrote. “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

The Voice, which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, has hosted many prolific coaches over the years. Jonas, 28, has left and rejoined the show in the past. The “Jealous” singer replaced Gwen Stefani for season 18 before his season 19 hiatus.

Though his latest departure has been announced, his work isn’t over yet. Battle rounds for the current competition will take place on Monday, April 5, and the following Monday, April 12.

While Grande has appeared on the series in the past to perform, this will be her first time coaching.

“I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” the pop star said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Fans and new colleagues were quick to share their excitement for the announcement as well.

“[Ariana’s] unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists,” NBC executive Jenny Groom said. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach.”

On Instagram, the Broadway alum’s post was flooded with well-wishers sending their love to the singer.

“Best surprise ever,” the official The Voice account wrote, followed by three kissy faces. “I had to check to make sure it wasn’t April Fools,” celebrity photographer Miles Diggs said.

Though Grande’s career has largely focused on her music, the “Positions” singer is no stranger to television. The Grammy winner rose to fame on the Nickelodeon show Victorious from 2010 to 2013 before starring in her own spin-off, Sam and Cat, from 2013 to 2014. In 2016, she hosted and performed on a March episode of SNL.