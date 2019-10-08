Nick Jonas Joining ‘The Voice’ As a Coach After Adam Levine’s Departure





Nick Jonas is joining The Voice as a coach, filling the seat vacated by Adam Levine in May.

Ellen DeGeneres broke the news in a tweet on Monday, October 7, sharing a clip that showed her interviewing the three Jonas Brothers — Nick, 27, and his siblings Joe, 30, and Kevin, 31.

He replaces Gwen Stefani, who stepped into Levine’s role in the most recent season alongside her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

DeGeneres played a video featuring Nick’s new coworkers.

“Nick Jonas, how are you doing buddy?” Shelton, 43, who has been with the NBC hit since it began in 2011. said in the clip. “I heard that you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to, first of all, say congratulations and second of all voice some concerns. I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show and I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice but I’m certain you’re going to get your butt kicked, buddy.”

Clarkson, 37, said that she felt that she and Nick, being the two Texans on the show, should team up.

Legend, 40, offered his new co-worker a warm welcome and informed him that “our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton. We have to form an alliance — me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters. OK? Deal?”

“I am so excited about this,” Nick told DeGeneres, adding, “Blake, I’m going to kick your ass. And I think Kelly’s point about joining an alliance might make sense. And John, we’re going to have a side conversation and figure things out.”

Dismissing Shelton’s concerns that he’s too young to be a mentor, Nick pointed out that he’s had an almost 20-year-long career and said he has a lot to bring to the singing competition.

“In addition to the competitive spirit, which will be natural because I’m very competitive, I’m actually looking forward to trying to help any artist that comes on the show and wants to grow,” he said.

Levine, 40, who was one of the show’s original coaches alongside Shelton, confirmed on May 24 that he would not be returning for season 17.

The show’s host, Carson Daly, announced the news on the Today show, saying, “Many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

The Maroon 5 frontman said in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday that he’s enjoying his time away from the spotlight as he’s “obsessed” with his daughters, Dusty, 3, and Gio, 19 months, who he shares with wife Behati Prinsloo.

““[I’m] able to stop in this moment to [be] with my new, young family and have the greatest time ever,” he said. “Now I’m just a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little. It’s great.”

