Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston and more stars may not have been on the Wimbledon courts, but they were still serving major looks at the tennis event.

Grande, 30, Garfield, 39, and Hiddleston, 42, along with Grande’s Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey and Hiddleston’s fiancée, Zawe Ashton, were spotted hanging out together at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday, July 16, for the 2023 men’s singles final. The star-studded group chatted each other up and laughed while watching Novak Djokovic and No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz battle it out for the trophy.

Grande, for her part, sported her new blonde locks — which she dyed for her role as Glinda in the upcoming two-part Wicked film — under a baseball cap for the match, along with a cozy grey sweater and skirt, a funky pair of green-tinted round glasses and gold hoop earrings.

Garfield and Bailey, 35, were twins as they sat on opposite sides of Grande in camel-colored ensembles, while Hiddleston, seated one row ahead, opted for a blue blazer and matching necktie. Next to him, Ashton, 38, complimented her beau with a navy dress emblazoned with light-blue flowers.

While the group of A-listers drew plenty of attention from the crowd on Sunday, Grande and her pals weren’t the only high-profile celebrities seen at the tournament. The Prince and Princess of Wales made the final day of the Wimbledon a family affair, bringing their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, to the match.

Kate, 41, is the royal patron of Wimbledon and made her 2023 debut on July 4, joining tennis icon Roger Federer in the Royal Box. She’s since attended multiple matches this month and presented Markéta Vondroušová with the coveted trophy after her victory in the women’s singles final on Saturday, July 15. (She is expected to do the same when the men’s competition is completed later on Sunday.)

“[Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket,” she previously gushed about the tournament during the June 2017 BBC One documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “Sadly, not the same results.”

Away from the Royal Box, other celebrities sat among the crowd including Sir Ian McKellen, Guy Ritchie, Brad Pitt and Hugh Jackman, who took to Instagram to share his support for 36-year-old Djokovic.

“Beyond excited to be at @wimbledon to support @djokernole!!! Let’s goooooo! 🐺,” the Wolverine actor, 54, wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside a photo of himself arriving at the event.