Priyanka Chopra Jonas nearly had a hair mishap on the way home from Wimbledon, but her husband, Nick Jonas, was able to step in and save the day.

“Ponytails are complicated,” the Citadel actress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 15, alongside a video of herself lounging in the car.

The Jonas Brothers crooner, 30, can be seen holding his iPhone flashlight up for a better visual while attempting to locate her ponytail holder and free her locks. After several moments of Jonas being unable to loosen the hairtie, Chopra Jonas couldn’t help but let out a chuckle.

“Double the bands double the hands for the take down 😂 👏,” celebrity hairstylist Pete Burkill chimed in via the Instagram comments, seemingly indicating that the former Miss Universe had used multiple ties to keep her ‘do secure.

Jonas and Chopra Jonas attended the women’s final of the tennis tournament on Saturday. The actress stunned in a green-and-black dress while her man looked dapper in a tan suit. They both twinned in dark sunglasses as they watched the women’s singles final.

“Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️,” the musician captioned a selfie from their seats in the stands. “Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

Chopra Jonas and the “Sucker” singer started dating in 2017, nearly one year before they tied the knot. They later welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.

“Life is beautiful. She’s a gift, and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home,” Jonas gushed during a Today show appearance the following May, referring to his daughter’s 100-day stay in the NICU following her premature birth.

While the couple balancing busy careers and caring for Malti, they’ve continued to make their relationship a top priority.

“We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us,” Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.”

Malti, 18 months, often tags along with her famous parents as they travel the globe for work commitments and fun vacations.

“[My mom] and the baby are on tour with me,” Chopra Jonas quipped during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark in April before giving an update on her daughter’s milestones. “She’s exploring [and] eating everything. This girl has the best, most diverse diet. She went to India and she had, like, paneer in her mouth, paneer in her [left] hand and paneer in her [right] hand and was going, ‘Mmm,’ at anything. Pizza, Korean barbeque, she eats everything!”