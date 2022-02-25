Whoops! Be it visible extensions or self tanner situations gone wrong, celebs have seen their fair share of blunders on the red carpet. Because even though they have amazing glam squads, makeup mishaps can happen.

But sometimes the malfunctions are only caught once the cameras come out. For example everyone from Miley Cyrus to Drew Barrymore has faced white flashback from their face powder. Chances are, their glam looked blended to perfection, but photographed not-so-nicely with flash thanks to an ingredient called silica that’s used in some translucent powders.

After-the-fact issues can also pop up when it comes to tanning. Take Selena Gomez. The Rare Beauty founder arrived to the 2018 Met Gala looking pretty, well, orange. But it turns out that she didn’t realize her too tan skin tone until she was seated inside the event.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful, but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” the Only Murders in the Building star told Glamour UK in a February 2022 interview. “When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself and it looked completely orange. Here I am at this prestigious event and my first thought was, ‘I have to get out of here!’”

Tanning before a big event can certainly be risky, but hair extensions aren’t much easier. Whether stars are using clip-ins, tape-ins or have extra inches sewn in, it can be difficult to conceal the part that touches the scalp.

Installation mistakes are probably the most common, but Angelina Jolie was faced with an entirely different extension error at the Eternals London premiere in October 2021. The actress’ team put her longer locks in just fine — but they forgot to blend them with the rest of her hair.

It didn’t take long for the Internet to take notice of the mistake. Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder even weighed in on the issue. “Before I say goodnight, I’d like to know who decided to give this queen unblended extensions,” she captioned a photo of the back of Jolie’s head. “Okay, what I’m truly asking is who is fired right now.”

To see these mistakes and more, keep scrolling. From Jennifer Aniston’s exposed cupping marks to Bradley Cooper’s half-tan face, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the biggest glam disasters of all time.